The day after Election Day, I always have a news hangover. It’s a late night for our newsroom as we push deadlines back as far as we can to get the latest results for our readers.
It’s usually a thrilling night, watching the results come in and seeing who succeeds, and Election Night 2022 was no exception.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, some of these races are really close. Only 3,949 votes separate the two candidates for Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs and Kari Lake.
On the Arizona attorney general race, there are 3,856 votes separating Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes.
It will be a little while before the dust settles and we know who won.
It’s hard to be patient. We’re a society built on the concept of “Right NOW,” applying it to just about every arena of our lives.
But when it comes to elections, patience is critical, giving elections officials the time to do their jobs.
At least now, the voting is done, the campaigning can stop and we can all wait together for resolution!