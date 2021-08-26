Have you seen the Tiny Desk Concerts by NPR?
My family stumbled on to them on YouTube in the last year or so, and readers, I’m hooked.
It doesn’t matter the type of music. I love the stripped down, intimate feel of the shows.
Some are hip-hop artists, some are punk powerhouses or Latin music sensations. Some bring in all their musicians; others, just a singer and a guitar.
Regardless, I am riveted by them. To see these musicians work their craft in such a personal way is awe-inspiring.
It’s a great way to explore different artists. But I find it’s also opened my horizons to some music I never would have found otherwise.
And during COVID, several musicians have done Tiny Desk shows at home, which are fascinating.
If you have a moment and you enjoy diverse music, readers, I highly encourage you to check them out. There’s an archive available on the NPR site - https://www.npr.org/series/tiny-desk-concerts/ - or you can find them with a quick search on YouTube.