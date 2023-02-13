I never fail to read the obituaries placed in the Yuma Sun by the loved ones of those who have passed on.
In some cases I knew those who appear in obituaries. In a few cases, I crossed paths with them not long before their departures, serving to remind me how fleeting and fragile life is.
The obituaries vary in length, with the longer ones often recounting the fulfilling careers the departed had, the interesting hobbies they pursued on their own time, the examples they set for their children, the service they performed in uniform for their nation or the hours they gave as volunteers in the community.
It’s obituaries like those that make their subjects come alive again, if for only as lot as it takes to read them.
The people we read about had long lives or they had short lives. They had happy lives, or maybe they had hard lives with happy moments.
In their own ways they led purposeful, well-lived lives.