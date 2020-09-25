If you are a follower of odd news (as I am), this was an eye-opening and jaw-dropping week for you. Among the more interesting stories:
• A Massachusetts man dying after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily for a few weeks. The Associated Press reports that the 54-year-old man’s heart stopped beating as a result of the licorice’s glycyrrhizic acid causing an imbalance of nutrients in his system (low potassium and electrolytes levels).
I will stick to the red licorice, thank you.
• An 11-year-old autistic girl from Massachusetts who eats nothing but SpaghettiOs for breakfast, lunch and dinner. She was featured in a Washington Post article explaining how her mother had trouble finding the food during the early stages of the pandemic when shoppers began hoarding canned goods. After reading about her plight, strangers donated their supplies of SpaghettiOs to the family.
I am happy for the girl. I just hope she learns about moderation as she matures.