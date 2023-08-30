I’m always amazed with how the Yuma community pulls together for worthy causes. Thanks to the generosity of community members, enough money has been donated to complete the Yuma Inclusive Play Project.
The West Wetlands Park will now have two more inclusive play pieces, joining the one already there. This allows all children, including those with disabilities, to play as well, and not just sit on the sidelines watching other kids play.
But what really amazes me is how all this got started with one person. That’s right. One person who was determined to get it done. Alexis Liggett wanted her disabled son, AJ, to be able to play with his big sister so she researched the issue and came up with a solution. She and her husband, Isaac, then took the project to the city and persuaded officials to take on their project.
So if you think one person can’t be the impetus for change, you would be wrong. Alexis Liggett showed us that it’s possible, and many children will benefit because of it.