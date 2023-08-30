I’m always amazed with how the Yuma community pulls together for worthy causes. Thanks to the generosity of community members, enough money has been donated to complete the Yuma Inclusive Play Project.

The West Wetlands Park will now have two more inclusive play pieces, joining the one already there. This allows all children, including those with disabilities, to play as well, and not just sit on the sidelines watching other kids play.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you