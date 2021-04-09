State health officials are reporting that demand for COVID vaccines is waning – as evidenced by the surplus of vaccination slots at sites throughout Arizona.
I didn’t see this lack of participation when I got my shot Monday at the Civic Center. Plenty of people were lined up when I arrived at 7 a.m. and when I left at about 7:30.
But I guess later in the day there were many openings that day because at 9 a.m. a friend of mine was able to book an appointment for noon (his lunch hour).
Afterward, he and I compared side effects. We both experienced soreness in our arms and fatigue. I also had a mild headache. A coworker of mine who also got his shot Monday had a short bout of nausea.
We get our second dose in three weeks and from what I hear, the side effects will be more pronounced. But if we can help our country achieve herd immunity, the pain will be worth it.