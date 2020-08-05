It’s weird, from a Yuma Sun photographer perspective, having the first day of school come and go without taking one photo.
It’s also weird reading and listening to all of the discourse about whether or not we should be teaching by computer or in person. It’s got my head buzzing, and I don’t even have school-age kids anymore.
Choosing online or classroom instruction is a question one eastern Arizona school district asked parents about, and 70% of them chose the classroom.
I asked my brother, who teaches freshman English at Thatcher High School, what he thought, and he’s all for getting back into the classroom.
And not just for academic reasons. He believes social interaction, which many may not think is important, actually is critical. And for freshmen, it’s even more so, this being their first day of “high school” and all that.
This will be his 34th year teaching, so I think he knows what he’s talking about. And I agree with him. There is no substitute for being in a classroom.