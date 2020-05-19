Three Arizona high schools took the AIA to court over their conference placements for the 2020 football season. Northwest Christian and Benjamin Franklin were both placed in 4A (up from 3A), and Round Valley in 3A (up from 2A) — all three wanted to stay down in their previous conference.
It was announced Monday that the schools lost their joint lawsuit.
I didn’t follow the case particularly closely and I don’t cover any of the schools involved. However, I’ve always been against schools appealing to “move down” — or in this case, appealing an order to “move up.”
To me, it sends a message to the kids at those schools that their coaches and/or administrators don’t believe they can win at a higher classification. All three of those programs were extremely successful in their previous conference, and should embrace the opportunity to prove themselves at a higher level.