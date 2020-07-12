I’m over the COVID-19 virus. I think. Some days I feel like my usual self, and then suddenly for a day or two, I’m back to coughing or feeling fatigued. But is it due to COVID? Is it allergies?
So with this, I’ve also struggled with deciding whether it’s safe to go out. As a Christian, out of respect for our Creator, I place a high value on life and I wouldn’t want to make anyone sick.
As governments lift restrictions in part for economic reasons, as Christians I believe our decisions should be motivated by love, not money. We should make the safety of others a priority over our personal convenience or preference. This brings to mind Ecclesiastes 7:12: “For wisdom is a protection just as money is a protection, but the advantage of knowledge is this: Wisdom preserves the life of its owner.”
So I guess I’ll continue to make decisions that protect lives, even if it seems overly cautious.