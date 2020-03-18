Do you know what scares me most about this Coronavirus situation?
Us.
Yes, us.
We’re acting like lunatics anticipating the end of the world, the apocalypse. We’ve turned into mean, loathsome, selfish people.
As an example, a friend’s sister in California purchased a bottle of hand sanitizer, went into another store, and returned to find her car broken into and the sanitizer was the only thing missing.
A couple in line to check-out at a Yuma store had 12 gallons of bleach in their cart. Seriously? Twelve gallons?
We’ve become a society of hoarders, with total disregard for anyone who might r-e-a-l-l-y need some of the things we’re buying in outrageous amounts.
And it shouldn’t surprise anybody that there are those who prey on the scared, desperate and vulnerable at times like this, by selling fake coronavirus testing kits on the internet.
Right now I am truly embarrassed to say I am an American, and I’m afraid it’s only going to get worse.
As the saying goes, we have turned into our own worst enemy.