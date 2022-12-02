In reading about a looming strike by railroad workers, I was surprised to learn that not all companies in the U.S. provide paid sick days. That is one of the sticking points between unions and the companies as they negotiate a new contract: Workers want paid sick days, which they lack now.
I have been fortunate because every company I’ve worked for has offered paid sick days – and they have come in handy, especially when I had the flu. I thought paid sick days were always included in company benefits. They’re not.