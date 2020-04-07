The summer after I graduated high school, I reached out to the sports editor at the Portland Tribune — a twice-weekly publication in Oregon — to see if I could get some experience in the field. Though I wasn’t paid, he agreed to take me under his wing for the summer.
That “unpaid internship” led to my first-ever (paid) freelance assignment, for a different newspaper owned by the same company (Pamplin Media Group). A year or so later, another Pamplin newspaper hired me part-time to fill in for a sports editor who was on leave for a few months.
Last week, I learned that Pamplin — which owns numerous community newspapers in the Portland area — laid off the majority of its sports editors/reporters, including several of the same ones who helped me just a few years ago.
I was devastated to hear that. Without them, I’m not sure I’d have made it in the field.