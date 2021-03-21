When it comes to gaining weight during the COVID-19 pandemic, I take comfort in knowing I’m not the only one. Reports say that on average Americans gained 29 pounds in the last year.
At first I was happy about being home and not eating out so much. I live far from my workplace, so when working out of the office, it was easier and faster to grab take out and eat at my desk. That meant that just about every day I ate either restaurant or fast food.
Working at home, I’m no longer eating out every day, and for a couple of months, not at all. Now we occasionally order out and take it home. So I figured working from home would be good for me.
But then again, I now sit at my home desk for hours and my activity level has basically gone down to zero. I used to run from one place to another, covering meetings or events or interviewing people. Now I get so engrossed in what I’m doing that I forget to stand up and stretch.
I was already weighing more than I should so my fight to lose weight has gotten even harder. But fight I must!