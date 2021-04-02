When the pandemic hit last year, my siblings in Tucson and I started a group text that grew to include our nieces and various in-laws. It was a way for us to comfort one another, report developing news about COVID-19 and share our personal experiences dealing with the situation. More importantly, we alerted one another about which stores had toilet paper in stock!
Our group text continued through Election Night and the days and weeks after. We all became political pundits and shared our predictions about the Electoral College results.
The latest event to dominate our conversation is the University of Arizona women’s basketball magnificent run in the NCAA tournament. Go, Cats!
I love our group text. It allows me to keep up with what’s going on in my family members’ lives. It’s become our personal Facebook – but without all the nonsense and polarization.