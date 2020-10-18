A loved one is sick in the hospital and I can’t visit because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I can’t be there with my mom, and it’s been really frustrating trying to get information on her status.
All I know second-hand is that she’s scheduled for emergency surgery. The details are lost to me for now.
When I first heard about my mom going to the ER, my first instinct was to jump in the car and drive down, but then I remembered that a member of my household might have been exposed to the coronavirus again. We’re scheduled for saliva tests on Saturday, but we won’t know the results for a few days. I feel fine, but the first time I got COVID, it took a week to develop symptoms. I wish I knew for certain that we have immunity, but scientists still don’t know.
In the meantime, I sit here frustrated at not being able to comfort my mom as she heads into surgery and as she gets out.
It’s sad how the virus has upended all corners of our lives and made everything so much harder. I just have to keep reminding myself that it’s all temporary.