George Floyd’s death is a tragedy.
Those responsible must be dealt with swiftly, and justly.
Americans of all race, creed and color have a right to be outraged about the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, and if they feel they need to be heard, by all means speak out, make a statement, in a peaceful, non-violent manner. That is our right.
Law enforcement institutions, from the smallest to the largest, no matter how squeaky clean they feel they already are, should see this as a signal to take a good, hard look at themselves and honestly and openly make any needed changes.
All of this I agree on and support.
What I don’t agree with is allowing “others” to take advantage of this situation, of these demonstrations, whether they are locals or from out of town, who choose to wreak havoc, stealing, setting fires, destroying businesses and throwing rocks, bottles and what have you at police and others trying to preserve the peace.
These actions have nothing to do with seeking justice for George Floyd.