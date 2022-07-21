Bob Salem recently set a new record, and boy, is it a strange one.
Salem pushed a peanut all the way to the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado … with his nose. And he did it in seven days, breaking the previous record of eight days.
According to a report on Colorado Public Radio, Salem did most of the work after dark to avoid distractions such as other people on the mountain path.
CPR reports he used nearly two dozen peanuts during the trek, as some fell between rocks where he couldn’t retrieve them.
People set records all the time in the weirdest of ways, but can you imagine spending seven days rolling a peanut up a mountain using your nose?
That mountain’s elevation is 14,115 feet , which is no small trek in normal circumstances.
I love the thought of setting a record doing something interesting, but wow – this one would be a challenge!
Kudos to Salem for pulling it off!