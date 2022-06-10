Probably my all-time favorite director is somebody my late mentor Dr. Miller introduced me to: Pedro Almodóvar. He’s a gay director, but his movies aren’t so much about queer identity as they are about humanity, extreme emotions and the bewildering nature of life. What I love most about his work is that no matter what, I know I can expect an interesting, complex plot.
Almodóvar works well with blending comedy and melodrama – but he can also write fantastic dramas and thrillers. “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown” and “Dark Habits” are perfectly humorous. “All About My Mother” was deeply touching – and had a really nice trans character. “Matador” is one of the wildest films I’ve seen. “The Skin I Live In” is an amazing thriller I wish I could see for the first time again.
His films are also quite colorful, kitschy and typically feature complicated women characters. If you’re an open-minded movie viewer, he’s worth checking out!