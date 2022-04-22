Everyone has their idiosyncra-sies when it comes to food and eating habits.
My friend Brian has a love-hate relationship with bananas. He loves the fruit but hates the “strings” that remain after removing the peel.
Brian doesn’t care that these phloem bundles (as they’re actually called) are highly nutritious and loaded with vitamins. With the precision of a surgeon, he meticulously removes each one until all evidence of them is gone.
I used to think he was just weird and had OCD – until I recently saw an Instagram video of a monkey. The video shows a mama monkey, with her baby clinging to her, as she holds, then peels a banana.
Guess what she does next. Yup, she slowly removes the banana “strings” before she puts the fruit in her mouth and gives some to her baby.
So either the monkey also has OCD like Brian or Brian saw the video before and is just copying her: Monkey see, monkey do!