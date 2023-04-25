Recently, I rediscov-ered how long it takes to play a game of Uno.
Recently, I rediscov-ered how long it takes to play a game of Uno.
On Monday, I met up with a friend to have smoothies at Squeezed on 24th Ave. and to my surprise upon sitting down after ordering, I was met with a giant stack of giant Uno cards.
In one-on-one competition, I played three short and sweet games against my worthy adversary, shaking off the rust and relearning how to play the game.
By the time game four rolled around, I was locked and loaded, fresh for action and another W (I won game two).
Two hours and numerous awkward attempts at shuffling the deck of forearm-sized cards later, I finally fell in the titanic tussle of colorful cards.
Now imagine playing this with more than two people. Maybe it would solve the stalemate, doesn’t seem like it though.
The longest Uno game ever lasted 170 hours with six people. And to think my two-hour game felt like an odyssey.
