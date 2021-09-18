A news story that’s always stayed with me is the account of a mother who was horrified to learn that her son had been heavily involved with neo-Nazi online groups. She faced a quandary over how to punish her son but not estrange him.
The article sparked interesting dialogue over how some folks can feel alienated by what they view to be a politically correct culture. This alienation can sometimes leave them vulnerable to extreme groups. And it can be so hard figuring out what to do when this happens.
I don’t presume to have the answer. I think it would be unfair to say the answer is as simple as showing compassion and patience for all when some people’s hatred continues to go unchecked by being given the benefit of the doubt. But something I live by is the belief that people can change for the better and I think that’s something one should always keep in mind.