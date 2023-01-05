Some-where in my house yesterday, a kitty left me a “present” in the form of a hairball.
I heard the telltale sounds happening from the other side of the house, but the cat itself was nowhere to be seen.
Eventually, I found the cat taking a bath in the hall, but the hairball was elusive.
And, readers, I was not happy about this development.
It’s bad enough I heard it happening, but then to know it was concealed somewhere in the house just wasn’t cool.
I went from room to room on a mission to find it, filled with a nauseating suspicion that my fate was to step on it in the middle of the night.
Eventually, I found the unwanted mess behind a chair in a bedroom. I was glad to find it, but less glad to clean it up.
Our cats are part of the family, and we love them fiercely.
But I can do without certain cat behaviors … especially those hairballs!
