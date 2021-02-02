It’s that time of the year again.
It’s officially Phoenix Open week.
Some buddies and I went last year for the first time, and let me say, it was quite the “golf tournament” experience.
I’ve been to roughly a dozen tournaments prior to last year’s Phoenix Open and it was nothing I’ve ever witnessed before. However, this week's tournament will look dramatically different with less than 8,000 fans per day.
The pandemonium and ruckus crowds won’t exist, but there are still plenty of perks, and that’s why I will be attending Saturday and Sunday’s rounds.
First, scattered crowds will give me much closer access to the golfers I am following. Two, no long lines at the beverage stops and lastly, there probably won’t be a long wait to sit in the stands at Hole 16.
Despite the significant changes, I’m looking forward to a great/unique tournament experience in Scottsdale