Obviously I am not as young, or as physically fit, as I once was, because photographing President Donald Trump’s visit to Yuma on Tuesday drained me. I’m worn out.
And no, it wasn’t the heat. I wish I could use that as an excuse.
No, it was all me … slow, slow, slow me.
Please know though, that photographing the Commander in Chief is an incredible honor.
However, there are strict “rules” to follow, which I didn’t mind. What I did mind was the press coordinator shouting at me, “Hurry up! Hurry up! You’ve got to hurry up!”
So, I started running, and this body just cannot do that anymore on command, and huffing and puffing, I got to where I was supposed to be. Then after it happened again, at the second stop, well, I did some soul searching.
And I decided that while this assignment is very, very cool, I was very, very hot, and winded, and sweaty, and thirsty, and tired, and if there is a next time, thanks, but no thanks.