A couple of months ago I was in my bedroom when I heard a strange sound in my house. It was a continuous high-pitched humming sound. I thought it was coming from an appliance or a smaller electronic device.
I walked around my house in search of the source of the noise and discovered it was coming from the bathroom wall I share with my landlord. His bathroom is on the other side and I wondered what appliance he had left on.
By the time he got home about a half-hour later, the noise had stopped. I mentioned it to him and we determined it was the pipes, which will hum if the water pressure gets too high for the plumbing system’s capacity.
We later found out that our water supplier had a major leak that day, but I don’t know whether that affected the water pressure and sparked the humming.
Foothills readers, did any of you experience anything similar?