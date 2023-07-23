Last week I ranted about the different meanings for “spell” and how convoluted the English language is.
In response, reader Myra Lader reminded me of an even better one: the surprising number of meanings the word “pitch” has, and yes, they’re all spelled the same way.
We could not find where it originated, but here’s the list:
1. Pitch is something a baseball player does. 2. Pitch is a salesman’s spiel. 3. Pitch is the variable angle of a plane or helicopter’s propeller blades. 4. Pitch is what a tree produces. 5. Pitch is what you do to an item you no longer want. 6. Pitch is a tone of voice. 7. Pitch is the quality of sound in musical compositions. 8. Pitch is how you construct a tent. 9. Pitch is what a very bumpy ride does to your body. 10. Pitch is the angle of a roof. 11. Pitch-in is what you do by sharing the work.
I will say that in this case, I did not know No. 4, what a tree produces. So, again, I learned something new. Thanks, Myra, for sending this!