A small group of us in the newsroom ordered pizza Sunday night. I placed the order online and wrote for them to text me when they arrive. But then I realized I hadn’t given them my number, so I called the restaurant and gave them my info. The woman there addressed me as Robert, but I corrected her.
A half-hour later I receive a text telling me that our large pizza and bread sticks have arrived. My co-worker and I go get the pizza and I sign and keep the receipt. As I’m walking back to the newsroom, my phone is ringing. Just then, we open the box and see that the delivery guy gave us the wrong order.
I call the number on my phone and a woman answers and tells me she’s outside with my pizza. We go back outside and pick up the correct order about one minute after the first delivery person left.
We check the receipts and they both have my name and address on them, so the delivery person lets us keep both orders. This makes us very happy because our wrong order is loaded with pizza, chicken wings, pasta and cheese sticks!
But then I feel bad because I am pretty sure we have Robert’s order. And since Sunday was Mother’s Day, we are probably eating Robert’s gift to his mom or wife.
Robert, I apologize to you. But if you are the unforgiving, vengeful type, I have instructed the front desk here to tell any Roberts looking for me that I was eaten by a Komodo dragon during a recent trip overseas.