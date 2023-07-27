The resiliency of plant life is amazing.
Several months ago, one of my neighbors cut back his trees, which were in desperate need of attention. It was a very strange trim. Bare trunks were sticking out several feet above the top of the leafy tree canopy, looking very much out of place.
Fast forward a few months, and the canopy has grown to cover those bare bits sticking out. The trees look much healthier than they did at the start.
The same thing happened to a rose bush on my front porch. It was trimmed back to a fraction of its previous splendor, but in the last year or so, it’s filled back out again to cover the length of my front walkway.
Change is scary sometimes, and sometimes, drastic steps are needed for long term overall health and well-being.
But as these plants show, taking a big step or two can lead to a much healthier future.
I know personally, I can learn a lot from that idea!