An exciting week awaits us.
Not only does the city of Yuma have seven different teams representing the community in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s postseason, but spring sports begin Friday.
I’ve covered two fall and winter athletic seasons, while seeing a combined three spring competition events. I’m excited to see what baseball, softball, tennis and track and field have to offer.
With that being said, I’ll be out at San Luis High School tonight covering the boys soccer game against No. 16 Sandra Day O’Connor.
In all, there are four home playoff games Tuesday. I’ll be darting over to Yuma Catholic for girls basketball following the conclusion of the San Luis game.
If you’re unable to stream the events, you can follow my Twitter account @JacksonYumaSun for updates.