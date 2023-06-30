Former President Donald Trump this week was complain-ing about Fox News, contending that the network intentionally uses uncomplimentary photos of him as visuals for stories about him.
As a news editor who sees countless photos of politicians every day, I can confidently say that legitimate news organizations do not pick bad photos on purpose.
With photographers’ lenses focused on a politician’s every little facial expression during a speech, there are bound to be awkward, unflattering photos. This is often the case with Trump and President Biden, whose mouths often are wide open.
The same can be said for former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, whose eyes always seemed to be captured in mid-blink and whose lips did not seem to align in some photos.
But it’s not just the men. Hillary Clinton’s mouth also looks distorted in some pics.
Politicians have to thicken their skin and realize that bad photos come with the territory.