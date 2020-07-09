It’s been really odd to watch the items impacted by COVID-19. We’ve reported on the rush on cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, toilet paper and paper towels, and bikes.
But I didn’t know inflatable pools were in short supply too.
Apparently, it’s hard to find inflatable pools, pool floats or water inflatables in general across the nation.
I visited the “water fun” department at a few stores in Yuma recently. There weren’t a ton of choices, but there were items to be had – including inflatable kiddie pools.
I was looking for oversized pool noodles, and those were tough to find, although I eventually found a few.
According to USA Today, trampolines, roller skates, fire pits, camping gear, fitness equipment, boxed wine and gardening supplies are also in short supply.
As people stay home, they are looking for options to stay busy. I’m down with the gardening and camping. But skating? I think I’ll pass!