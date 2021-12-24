Over the weekend I went on a buying binge on ebay and purchased five items. I thought, “There’s no way I will get these items delivered next week during the holiday mail rush.”
But to my surprise, I received four of the items within three days. The final item was set to arrive Thursday.
Months before, I kept seeing headlines about how expected shipping delays due to global supply chain problems would ruin Christmas for many people.
The New York Times ran an article about why Christmas packages are arriving on time this year. It’s basically because people (excluding me) ordered their items early and because the impact of the supply chain woes on delivery was not as significant as predicted.
I think another reason is because many underestimated the dedication and commitment of mail delivery workers. On one of the packages I received, the sender had affixed a sticker with a message that I support 100%: “To all Postal Service workers: Thank you for your service!”