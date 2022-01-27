I woke up the other day with a whopper of a headache.
I ate some breakfast and had some coffee and a glass of water, but the headache lingered.
I took two ibuprofen and thought surely, that would do the trick. No luck.
I tried to power through it, and kept plugging away at work, thinking eventually, my headache would abate.
Nope.
Finally, I set the laptop aside and closed my eyes.
Thirty minutes later, I woke back up, good as new.
I’m not sure what it is about a power nap, but it really does recharge my circuits, realigning me for the balance of the day.
The Cleveland Clinic notes that power naps can lead to improvements in mood, alertness, reaction time, short-term memory, focus and concentration.
A 20-30 minute nap is ideal, the clinic notes, giving you the benefits of sleep without feeling groggy.
Sometimes, a power nap isn’t possible. But when it works out, it really can be magical!