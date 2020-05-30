The governor of Virginia recently mandated that masks and facial coverings be worn at all times by anyone over the age of 10. Masks have been a CDC recommendation since COVID-19 breakouts began, but this is the first time a government official has made them a requirement for Virginians.
However, mere days before ordering residents to cover up, Gov. Northam was spotted over Memorial Day weekend in close-contact groups of people at Virginia Beach, posing for selfies with the public and not donning a mask. Critics were quick to scrutinize the governor’s actions and he’s since offered a public apology, saying he was ill-prepared for the occasion and takes full responsibility.
It’s important for individuals to see their government officials adhering to the same practices they’re set to enforce and hold them accountable when they’re seen doing otherwise, just as Virginians did with Gov. Northam last weekend. The idea of “practicing what you preach” goes a long way.