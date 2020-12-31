Some-where between Yuma and Columbus, Ohio, there is a box full of treats waiting to be delivered to my sister and her family.
The box was sent at the beginning of December, but along the way, it seems to have disappeared – although a second box sent the same day safely made it to its destination in Northern Ohio already.
I’m trying not to stress about this, because I understand the Postal Service was overwhelmed this year, but it’s frustrating all the same.
The gifts weren’t high dollar purchases, but they were fun.
And there were a few treats tucked into the box for my newest niece, who was born in mid-December.
As far as deliveries go, she was the most important one – the best gift of 2020.
It’s hard to worry about a box of stuff when one considers the miracle that is a sweet new baby.
And who knows? Maybe that box of Yuma presents will still arrive for a mid-January surprise!