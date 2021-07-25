A certain former reporter and editor who used to write his own First Take now works at a correctional facility, and he recently shared that the prison is home to stray cats. The best part is that the “korrection kitties,” as he called them, find sweet treatment and affection from the inmates.
I just love the thought of kitties softening the hearts of hardened criminals. He noted that some cats wait patiently outside the chow hall for pets from the inmates, some of whom save part of their sandwiches to share with the cats.
I’ve read stories about programs in which inmates foster and train shelter dogs and cats, in some cases saving the lives of those that were previously considered unadoptable.
The dogs and cats don’t judge them; they just want their affection and approval. In turn, the inmates learn to trust and become vulnerable. They learn patience and enjoy feeling valued and contributing in a meaningful way. Some even said that the animals help heal some of their past traumas. So what’s not to like about these sorts of programs?