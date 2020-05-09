Unlike my sister, I didn’t play sports growing up; the extent of my athleticism doesn’t stretch much further than competitive rounds of kickball and backyard baseball games. But I do actually appreciate and enjoy sports, and I’m missing them these days.
Since my sister was a two-sport athlete, we could tell the time of year based on whether we were sitting in the stands at center court or a lawn chair by second base. She’s held onto basketball over the years, securing a college scholarship and spot as a post player. Although she’s been out with an injury, she’s still just as committed, still doing what she can at every practice and cheering from the sidelines at every game last season.
I was able to catch one of her games while I was visiting Virginia in February, and even though she wasn’t playing, I was still just as proud of and inspired by her as I would’ve been otherwise — maybe even a little more, truth be told.