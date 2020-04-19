For the first time, someone I know has the corona-virus. Suddenly it’s very real. Suddenly COVID-19 has a face.
I’ve been writing about the virus for a couple of months, but it still seemed distant. Now it’s personal.
I haven’t seen this person recently. I’m closer to his daughters, but just knowing someone who has it, brings it home.
One of his daughters said that on the day they learned of their father’s diagnosis, the daily text happened to be Isaiah 41:10: “Do not be afraid, for I am with you. Do not be anxious, for I am your God. I will fortify you, yes, I will help you, I will really hold on to you with my right hand of righteousness.’”
What a perfect text for a day when receiving such bad news!
For me, this was a reminder that this virus is real! So please be careful. Don’t let your guard down. Experts predict that these next two weeks will be the worst. Stay safe! Stay healthy!