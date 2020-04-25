They say time in quarantine can change a person, and I suppose that’s true. I’ve never been much of a “cat person,” what with having such an affinity for their canine archrivals. But every morning, almost like clockwork, a scruffy calico—his name is Tom Hanks—appears on my front stoop, meowing and pawing at my door until I step out to say hello and scratch the fur behind his ears. If he’s really pining for my attention, he’ll sit in front of the window and glower at me from outside until I cave.
I’ve actually begun to look forward to our daily meetings. I drink my coffee, Tom Hanks rolls around on my feet and then he scampers off to chase birds or whatever it is wayfaring cats do all day (he’s a wild one, that Tom). But every morning he’s back, begging for more belly rubs and bites of leftovers.
Looks like I’m a cat person after all.