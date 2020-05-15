Last week we ran a great photo of a man celebrating after he got a much-needed haircut at a recently reopened barbershop in Phoenix.
Like many impatient men across the globe, I didn’t wait for the reopening and instead decided to get a quarantine special - courtesy of a friend. Now, this friend doesn’t have hair-cutting experience, but he does have clippers!
I found a photo online of a military-style haircut I liked and told my friend to cut it like that. For the most part, he gave me the cut I wanted. It kind of looks like former Olympics star Carl Lewis’ hairstyle.
I sent pics to my family and got positive feedback - except from my too-often brutally-honest little sister. “OMG! It looks like you have a Brillo pad on top of your bald head! Just shave it all off!”
I don’t care what she says. I like it and think it looks good - and that’s all that matters.