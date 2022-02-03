I’m an Ohio native, and my heart has always belonged to Cleveland sports teams.
I don’t hold any grudges against the Cincinnati teams, but they might as well be located in another state – I just don’t notice them.
But for this Super Bowl, I’m rooting for the Bengals, and it’s all because of the quarterback.
Joe Burrow is a native of The Plains, Ohio, and attended high school at Athens High, where he was the star quarterback, leading the team to the state championship.
Athens is right next door to The Plains, and is home to Ohio University, where I got my journalism degree. It’s an amazing area, filled with phenomenal people, both on campus and off.
But the region has also faced more than its fair share of challenges, and the Washington Post notes it’s the eighth-poorest county in the nation.
Burrow is a true success story out of Athens, proof that a small-town kid can achieve just about anything. And on Super Bowl Sunday, I’ll be among the Ohio fans cheering him on.