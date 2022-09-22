In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, there have been a variety of interesting statistics discussed that touch on nearly every facet of her life. But an article by GQ mentioned some points that are just hard to comprehend.
Look at these:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death, there have been a variety of interesting statistics discussed that touch on nearly every facet of her life. But an article by GQ mentioned some points that are just hard to comprehend.
Look at these:
• Her rule spanned 15 British prime ministers and 14 American presidents.
• During her reign, she traveled over 1 million miles – the equivalent of 40 journeys around the Earth.
• The queen visited over 100 countries as head of state, carried out roughly 21,000 engagements, and hosted 113 heads of state from other countries.
And then there’s this one: Queen Elizabeth II was queen for almost 30% of U.S. history.
Queen Elizabeth served her country for 70 years, dying at the age of 96. The U.S., meanwhile, is only 246 years old – but it’s so astounding to think of her reign in percentages of our history.
We may not see another reign like hers in our lifetimes.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.