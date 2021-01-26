I haven’t been fond of Mother Nature lately.
I’m not pleased with all the rain Yuma has received over the last week - solely because the rain’s been lining up with my days off - which is not ideal considering I’m usually teeing it up on those days.
I was supposed to play in Phoenix on Monday, but due to the strong winds and rain, that was quickly canceled.
I was looking forward to the trip to play with a friend, especially since over the last two weeks I’ve “found my swing” again.
And when you’re feeling it, there’s nothing You’d rather do than be on the course.
Hopefully this is the last bit of rain showers we get for the remainder of the year.
Remember, I left Florida to avoid all of this rain.