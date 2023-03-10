Spotted near my home in the Foothills this week:
• An older man (probably a winter visitor) shopping in the grocery store and wearing shorts and flip-flops in 50-degree weather, while I am keeping warm in my sweat pants and hoodie.
• At same grocery store, next to the price of eggs, a Joe Biden “I did that!” sticker. Up until then, I had seen them only on gas pumps.
• A person walking their dog on my street at about 11 p.m. while not using a flashlight or wearing reflective clothing. Please, pedestrians, make yourself visible at night because the street lighting is not that great and many drivers have compromised vision at night.
• “For sale” signs on three homes on my street. What is going on? We live in a good neighborhood. Why are they selling?
• Multiple vehicles speeding on my street despite the presence of speed cushions. What will it take for them to slow down?
