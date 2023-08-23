Hi, it’s me. Nope, not Randy Hoeft, the longtime Yuma Sun photographer who for years wrote the Wednesday First Take. It’s weird to think that Randy has retired. I often joked that we would tie him to his desk and never let him retire. Alas, it’s illegal and we’re weren’t able to. But I want readers to know that we tried!
He will be missed by us, and I know you, readers, will miss him too. We’ll miss his insightful and funny First Takes, his sports articles and most of all, his amazing photographs.