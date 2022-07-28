As I write this Wednesday afternoon, my front door is open and my air condition-ing is off for the first time in weeks.
As I write this Wednesday afternoon, my front door is open and my air condition-ing is off for the first time in weeks.
It’s raining outside, and I don’t want to miss a moment of it.
The rain started with some sprinkles by my house, but that was enough to open the house. The smell of rain is one of my favorites.
I watched a break in the clouds form, and thought for sure my chances of more rain were quickly evaporating.
Patience paid off though, and the sky opened up.
Storms here are fleeting at best. But whenever possible, I try to make the most of them.
And now that I think about it, I don’t think my air conditioning has been completely off since some point in May, which makes that fresh air all that more sweet.
According to the forecast, there’s a 6% chance of rain today, an 11% chance on Friday and an 80% chance on Saturday.
I’m keeping my fingers crossed that another storm rolls our way!
