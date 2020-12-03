A rat problem in Arizona? I hadn’t given the issue much thought until two friends told me about their recent experiences.
One said the old high-rise apartment complex in Tucson he lives in is infested with rats and they have ruined many of his possessions.
My other friend discovered that packrats had taken up temporary residence in her car and chewed and damaged the wiring.
As bad as these stories are, they pale in comparison to two recent cases in New York City.
One man reported that he was in his apartment when the ceiling suddenly collapsed, raining down debris AND several rats on him!
Another man fell into a hole on the sidewalk, breaking his leg and arm and landing on top of a large group of rats!
After reading about these cases on Twitter, one guy asked, “Would you rather have rats fall on top of you or you fall on top of them?”
What about neither?