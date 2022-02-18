An Associated Press story notes that the mega-drought in the Western U.S. is at its driest level in at least 1,200 years. Out of curiosity, I checked out the reader comments at some of the major media outlets that carried the story. Following are some of the more intriguing (and seemingly sincere) comments:
Some parts of the Southwest are too dry and should have never been inhabited; far too many people in region (especially Phoenix area) to depend on the area’s limited water supply; too many lawns and not enough desert landscaping; residents should flee the Southwest and move to the water-abundant Midwest; grow less produce in Southwest and more in Iowa, which is ideal for more crops besides corn and soybeans; shower only once a week; pump and transport floodwater from the East Coast to West Coast;
(And my favorite:) “A good rule of thumb is never move to a place where you could die if the air conditioning goes out.”