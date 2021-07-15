Readers, we live in a beautiful corner of Arizona.
We’ve got the Colorado River running through our backyard, giving a lush contrast to the stark beauty of the desert.
Our sunrises and sunsets are among the best in the world, and when Yuma is in bloom, it’s truly spectacular.
It’s a photographer’s dream.
Every person who shoots a photo does so with a unique, interesting perspective, their own touches and angles. Every photo tells a story, whether it’s of a sunset, a pet frolicking in the park or kids playing in the river.
Several years ago, the Yuma Sun regularly ran photos submitted by our readers, and it was amazing to see the cool photos that came in.
Readers, I’d love to restart this program, and share your photographic perspectives with the rest of Yuma. You don’t need to be a professional photographer – a photo shot with a cellphone works just fine.
If you are interested, send in your photos to desertlife@yumasun.com!