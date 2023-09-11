Across Yuma County, there are a variety of nonprofit organizations that can use help and assistance on any given day of the year.
The Yuma Community Food Bank, for example, feeds thousands of Yumans every year.
The Humane Society of Yuma takes in countless pets of all shapes and sizes, in the hopes of either reuniting them with their owners or finding them their forever homes.
Amberly’s Place helps victims of sexual abuse, elder abuse and domestic violence, which quite honestly has to be one of the hardest things to do, in my opinion.
All three can use support. And across our community, there are a lot of nonprofits striving to make a difference here.
Here’s my question to you readers. I’m curious to know which nonprofits you support, and why.
I encourage you to send in a Letter to the Editor and let us know – and we’ll print the responses in upcoming editions of the Sun. Help me shine a light on all our nonprofits and how they make a difference.
